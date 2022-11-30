I have been an avid hunter most of my life, learning how to operate a gun and pistol at safety classes while in school. And I also was a part of a shooting club and belonged to a local outdoor shooting club within my hometown.

While growing up, our rifles were all limited to a maximum 5-shot clip or magazine, shotguns were limited to 3-shot magazines. AR-15 military assault guns were military use only, and never intended for home consumption.

