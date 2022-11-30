I have been an avid hunter most of my life, learning how to operate a gun and pistol at safety classes while in school. And I also was a part of a shooting club and belonged to a local outdoor shooting club within my hometown.
While growing up, our rifles were all limited to a maximum 5-shot clip or magazine, shotguns were limited to 3-shot magazines. AR-15 military assault guns were military use only, and never intended for home consumption.
Somewhere down the road, some people, I’d say the NRA, saw a fortune to be made in the military killing weapons, so spent a fortune in back pocket instructions to Congress to make these killing machines available to the public market.
Starting with 10-shot clips, they have escalated to at least 30-shot clips to use for whatever purpose is beyond me. I can understand the military using these clips for personal safety against an enemy. But to the common citizen I ask why? What does a 30-shot clip help with? You cannot legally hunt with these killing machines as the regular rifle is limited to 5-shot clips and no more. You want hamburger out of your meat? Then leave the game animals alone.
I looked at the new laws that were passed and nowhere did I see the government is going to get your guns. This is another fake informative issue just like the Republican Party is throwing around. No one is asking to stop you from hunting and owning hunting guns — just the stupid 30-shot clips and even a 10-shot clip is asinine to use along with the AK-47 and AR-15.
There is no place in our society for these killing machines. If you want to use them, then go ahead and sign up for the military and go for it. Personally, I am sick and tired of seeing people killed in masses by you idiots who seem to think it very manly or womanly to have the bigger the better. Not in my country. Never again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.