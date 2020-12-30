We were so disappointed not to see the Letters to Santa and the what I want for Christmas letters the children always do.
Along with the kids' drawings they do for the store ads are a holiday highlight of this paper. I think these have been in the paper for at least 25 years and probably longer than that.
It was such a bad time to drop this tradition at a time when so many other holiday normals have to be set aside.
Joan Roundy
Joseph
