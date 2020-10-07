I would like to address a few statements made by Helen Seidler in her column on climate action (Ask candidates how will they fight for climate action, Sept. 16, 2020).
Her assertions are interesting and even compelling to anyone under 40 years of age. I, however, as is the case with many readers, grew up in a time when rivers were so polluted they would catch on fire. So the drama of blanket statements about flooding, wildfires and hurricanes doesn’t draw a gasp of despair from us as it might with younger readers.
The wildfires in the Pacific Northwest, sadly, can be easily traced to poor forest management by our elected officials. The hurricanes actually are holding steady, it appears. The worst hurricane season in the U.S. was in 1886 and 2015 saw no hurricanes, so I hesitate to get too excited about that.
I am intrigued by U.S. House bill 763 mentioned by Ms. Seidler which would "place a fee on the owners of fossil fuels when they first enter the economy." I would encourage an addition to that resolution to include a clause that charges any politician supporting fees to combat climate change to pay a $1 million assessment each time he or she travels in a private plane or a private automobile. That should take care of it.
Then, of course, there’s the problem of global responsibility. I think we should talk about China and the 300 coal plants they are building. There’s a great article on that at npr.org.
Trina Rice
Enterprise
