To Mack Birkmaier:
Thanks for the letter concerning the River Democracy Act (RDA).
We have been consistent in asking three basic questions to Sen. Wyden’s staff:
1. Who nominated these “rivers”?
2. What criteria was used for nomination?
3. Can you provide detailed maps with designations of each segment?
Question 1:
I have not gotten an answer to this question from the senator's office, but we do know, by Sen. Wyden’s statements, that fifth-graders nominated segments. We do not know where these fifth-graders reside. I have not heard from one person that has nominated a “river" or is in support of this bill. I did, however, receive a “request for public records” sent by Oregon Wild concerning RDA. I’m only left with the assumption that Oregon Wild is in support of this bill, and I will let the readers of this letter to draw their own conclusions.
Question 2:
Apparently no criteria was needed; unlike the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act of 1968 that had strict guidelines and robust public involvement, the RDA has neither. As commissioners, we have repeatedly invited the senator and his staff to public meetings and have been turned down citing not wanting to have the press there. Sen. Wyden’s staff has been strategic and somewhat successful in meeting with individual commissioners and getting them to stay neutral on this issue.
Question 3:
When this bill was first presented to me, I and others asked for maps so we could have time to study the areas and better understand the impacts of RDA, both positive or negative. We were repeatedly told that they would provide detailed maps, but that has not been the case. Sen. Wyden does have maps but has not made them available to the public. They have shown maps to various commissioners, but refuse to leave copies or even allow them to take a picture. Wallowa and Union counties did hire an engineering firm to produce maps of our respective counties. The 404 miles of RDA added to the nearly 300 miles of our wild and scenic in Wallowa County is a startling image with half- and quarter-mile buffers well defined. To better illustrate, Wallowa County has 700 miles of county roads — imagine half-mile off all dirt roads and a quarter off paved on either side, and that’s how much territory we are talking about.
Mack, to your last bullet point; the board of commissioners are on record in opposition to the bill (S. 192) and have asked that all 404 miles in Wallowa County be removed. We have the largest wilderness in this state and have lost most timber production from Forest Service-managed lands and we have more vacant and closed grazing allotments than active ones. We do not need another layer of bureaucracy added to this complex beautiful landscape we have the privilege of calling home.
Thanks for your 90 years dedication to Wallowa County, Mack.
Todd Nash
Wallowa County commissioner
