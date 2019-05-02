Please Oppose Oregon House Bill 3063: Mandatory Vaccinations - Medical Tyranny / Civil Rights Violations!
HB 3063 will quash our unalienable rights; our Constitutional right to conscience; our Religious Freedom ; and our International right to informed consent regarding medical interventions.
You thought the CDC protected our children? The CDC is actually a for-profit corporation listed on Dun & Bradstreet and CDC members own vaccination patents.
Oregon’s U.S. Rep. Greg Walden had the biggest increase in giving from pharmaceutical companies of any member of Congress in 2017-2018.
Congress has already enacted an unconstitutional law that protects the vaccine manufacturers from liability when our children are injured or die from vaccines! Yet, The United States Supreme Court has acknowledged that the US Congress deemed vaccines unavoidably unsafe!
Over 50% of America’s children suffer from chronic illnesses already!
WHAT IF We Don’t Stand NOW to protect our children?
I Want my Grandchildren to know that I did NOT remain silent.
I want my grandchildren to know that I stood for our Constitutional rights and that I followed our Patriot Ancestors that fought for our Freedoms in the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812.
Please call or write to your Senators and Representatives.
ASAP
Karen Crutcher
Florence, OR
