You may have heard Congress contemplating the RESTRICT Act to ban the popular app TikTok. Regardless of your political ideology, you should call on your representatives to vote "no" on this act. You should be concerned when Rand Paul is the only senator sticking up for our freedom of speech, and Tucker Carlson actively agrees with U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that this bill is unconstitutional. Red flags!

The RESTRICT Act permits the federal government to control our freedom of speech and expression on ALL online platforms (including Facebook) and send us to prison with a $20,000 fine if we use a VPN (virtual private network). Since lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have taken campaign donations from Meta (a company that will cooperate with the censorship of our speech) in the last two months, Democrats and Republicans will continue to try to ban any online platform that they cannot control (i.e., TikTok). The government's only objective is controlling the streams of information we're allowed access to.

