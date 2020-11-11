Rodger Huffman's “Other Views” op-ed on wolves deserves comment.
Huffman objects to the ODFW's description of wolf poaching as tragic and castigates conservation groups for offering cash rewards for identifying the criminal responsible. I can't find where the ODFW called it tragic, but it is certainly damaging to wolf conservation, which is what the ODFW did say.
Poaching is rampant in Oregon. An ODFW-sponsored study in 2005-10 found the number of deer poached equaled the number killed legally. More than a dozen Oregon wolves are known to have been criminally killed, the most recent late last month, again in Baker County.
It's important to fight this lawless destruction of wildlife and one way is to offer rewards. ODFW offers $300 for a wolf, not very inspiring, so conservationists contribute more to make rewards sufficiently encouraging. Huffman doesn't like this, not sure why unless he'd prefer that witnesses or informers keep their mouths shut.
His crack about conservation organizations not contributing to wildlife is nonsense — their whole purpose is to defend, support and increase habitat and wildlife, and they spend hundreds of thousands of dollars every year in Oregon doing just that through outreach, the courts, the Legislature, education, and more. In the past and in 2020 in Northeast Oregon they have funded range riders to help ranchers manage livestock/wolf conflict. And when I say “manage” I don't mean killing wolves, which is what Huffman means by that term.
Taxpayers compensate producers at full market value for any stock loss, dead or injured, confirmed or probable. Taxpayers fund nonlethal management tools and range riders. Taxpayers pay for “missing” stock when sufficient funds are available, without knowing whether the missing animal fell off a cliff, was killed by a bear, a wolf, a myopic hunter or just had a heart attack.
Yes, ranchers may endure stress about wolves but wolves are part of the landscape now as they always should have been. Producers became accustomed to a wolf-free (and if they had had their way a completely predator-free) environment since they eradicated wolves by the mid 1940s. But they didn't have the right to exterminate an entire species to suit their business plan. Now things have changed and they find it upsetting.
The Oregon Wolf Plan allows for lethal removal of wolves predating livestock when deemed necessary. But Huffman and the Oregon Cattlemen's Association think that's not enough. They threaten to kill them if ODFW doesn't. I guess that's why Huffman doesn't like cash rewards for catching poachers.
Wally Sykes
Joseph
