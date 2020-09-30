There is much one could argue with in Stormy Burns’ letter to the editor (“Democrats only message is to crush Trump,” Sept. 9, 2020) but politics aside, the letter contains one very serious error that must be pointed out.
Mr. Burns believes that it is the police who offer us “our main protection during these troubling times,” but this is simply not true. The most important thing ensuring the safety and security of our communities has never been law enforcement, but rather the basic human decency that we uphold within ourselves and the respect we afford to others, regardless of our disagreements. This begins with how we treat and talk about other people and is undermined by attempting to dehumanize or ridicule those with whom we differ (for example, by calling them “dunderheads,” “looney tunes” and “a horde of frantic lefties”).
Nearly everyone, regardless of their political leanings, could probably do a better job in helping to promote civil discourse during these stressful times, myself included. Keep in mind that it is not the military, police or self-proclaimed “militia” groups that keep us and our families safe, it is our capacity to see our fellow citizens as equals and to treat each other with respect.
Rob Taylor
Enterprise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.