Hunting in Oregon’s Owyhee Canyonlands is a special experience, unlike most other hunts in the U.S., everything in the Owyhee is big. For those who are fortunate to draw tags in this part of Eastern Oregon, the sheer scale of these public lands is both stunning and humbling.
After over four decades of working in, exploring, hunting and fishing many remote canyons of the West, I have come to know and really respect the rugged canyon country of Eastern Oregon's Owyhee Basin. These are treasured public lands that have been the source of much debate and conflict for decades.
Right now, a bill is making its way through Congress that would protect the most important wildlife and fish habitat in Malheur County — including the Owyhee Canyonlands — while also protecting the rural way of life. Incredibly, this bill has the support of many locals, ranchers, conservation and sportsmen groups — unlikely allies coming together to find compromise, but something America needs right now.
The Malheur Community Empowerment for the Owyhee Act deserves the support of Oregon’s elected officials. Passing this bill creates a legacy for future generations to experience the one-of-a-kind experience of a mule deer or antelope hunt in this irreplaceable landscape. I urge Rep. Walden and Sens. Wyden and Merkley to work together to pass this bill (S.2828) in 2020.
Jim Akenson
Enterprise
