With regards to racism in the county, I would like to convey a few racist experiences from my own background growing up in Wallowa County.
My grandfather, Dr. C. T. Hockett, was a respected member of the county and state. In 1912, on a train trip through the South, he sent postcards home to his children. One postcard has a cover of negroes in a log hut and he writes, "How would you like to live down here with these 'n-word?' There are lots of them here."
Another card is a negro in a tree holding dead raccoons and he writes, "How do you like the looks of these coons? There are lots of them down here."
There are other cards like this. The cards are indicative of a general attitude of white people in the 20th century. My own experience as a summer Forest Service employee in the 1960s, was with a supervisor, who would regale us with "n-word" jokes during lunch hour. The other experience I had was in the locker room during football season at Joseph High School.
After practice, while dressing, I remember the favorite insults jokingly bandied about were homo, queer, "n-word," among others. One of the coaches was disgusted and the other coach didn't care. These attitudes still exist everywhere and it is past time to rid ourselves of them.
The peaceful protesters in the county are to be admired. Those with guns were out of place.
Roger Hockett
Newcastle, Wash.
