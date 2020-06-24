I wish people would be respectful and kind. On a recent Sunday morning, I, 67 years old, went to Safeway in Enterprise. There were more customers than the previous week and only about half were wearing masks.
Union County just reported a big spike in cases. It can happen in Wallowa County. Please respect me and my family, even if you think you're immune. I don't want to breathe in the virus you don't know you have. Please put on a mask — for Pete's sake. Let's take care of our community.
I wear a mask to protect you more than it protects me. Please do the same for me when you're in a public place. And let's help our local businesses stay open by respecting the virus's power and our love for each other.
Kathleen O’Neill
Joseph
