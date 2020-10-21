Before I sat down to write this letter, some wise counsel was given. Instead of writing a multitude of phrases or persuasion, this letter will be shorter and to the point.
If you believe in the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, limited abortion, secure borders, a strong military and police force, vote for President Trump.
If you believe the Constitution is outdated and needs to be rewritten, and our Second Amendment rights eliminated, abortion on demand, late-term and even after birth, that socialism is good for this country, then vote for Biden and his socialist running mate.
Before you cast your ballot think carefully: Do you want our country to be another Russia?
This election, as I see it, isn't about personalities or winning debates. It is about whether we will keep or lose our Constitution and our country as we know and love it.
Carol McCrae
Wallowa
