It's unfortunate that most of the public outcry against "misinformation" is coming from the very people responsible for its dissemination. A recent letter to the editor (Heimo Ladinig, Oct. 19) contained a particularly outrageous statement, that the Republican Party is "criminal."

Heimo, of what crime is the Republican Party guilty? Are the Republicans responsible for the unprecedented violent crime and homelessness in Portland? Are they responsible for inflation and the outrageous antics of the Federal Reserve, born out of Woodrow Wilson's administration? What about the $1 billion in damages from the BLM riots? Are the Republicans to blame for the lawlessness and dilapidation in cities like Detroit, which hasn't had a Republican mayor since the '60s?

