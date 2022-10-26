It's unfortunate that most of the public outcry against "misinformation" is coming from the very people responsible for its dissemination. A recent letter to the editor (Heimo Ladinig, Oct. 19) contained a particularly outrageous statement, that the Republican Party is "criminal."
Heimo, of what crime is the Republican Party guilty? Are the Republicans responsible for the unprecedented violent crime and homelessness in Portland? Are they responsible for inflation and the outrageous antics of the Federal Reserve, born out of Woodrow Wilson's administration? What about the $1 billion in damages from the BLM riots? Are the Republicans to blame for the lawlessness and dilapidation in cities like Detroit, which hasn't had a Republican mayor since the '60s?
As an Austrian and someone who has "seen and lived it all," how have you failed to visit with the multitude of German and Austrian immigrants who lived in the same era as you and yet come to a radically different conclusion: that it is the progressive left's policies that will ultimately be the undoing of America and her once-deeply-held liberties?
When you blame 2,000 years of “religion” for a decreased standard of living, are you forgetting the more than 100 million people killed and imprisoned under atheist dictators?
Where do we go from here? Back to God, back to loving our neighbor (instead of insulting them), and back to a value system that reaches for virtue instead of materialism and an improved “standard of living.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.