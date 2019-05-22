To the Editor:
Thank you very much for reprinting my dad's — Gwen Coffin’s — editorial concerning the cruel internment of the Japanese during World War II. As you can well imagine, it “ruffled” many feathers at the time. The Coffin household would experience years of “ruffled feathers.”
I am very proud of my dad. I know that with all his heart he strived to produce an excellent newspaper: one full of timely news, one with a thought-provoking editorial page, one with interesting, fact-filled articles. I feel he more than met his goals. He didn’t expect everyone to agree with him, but he did always hope people would read what he wrote and think about it.
So, again, thank you!
Gail Coffin Swart
Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.