I am writing in response to Boyd McAvoy’s letter, "Money for proposed road would be better spent improving Wallowa Lake Dam." Mr. McAvoy is right that public money should be spent in a sensible manner, which is why I was proud to see the Legislature reauthorize $14 million for the Wallowa Lake Dam refurbishment during the 2021 Session. It was a long time coming and so is a second emergency evacuation route for the south end of Wallowa Lake.
This issue has been discussed for many years, but the recent fire events have shown the seriousness of having solid evacuation plans and infrastructure. Ensuring an alternative evacuation route for the south end of Wallowa Lake could save lives and help expedite evacuations during an emergency.
I understand the concerns of Lake Shore Drive residents and property owners about traffic on their road if it becomes accessible from both directions. That is why I think this proposed right of way should be used only in emergencies with access determined by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office.
Like with the dam, I know that a compromise and plan can be made that will yield a strong benefit to the community.
Evan Bryan
Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.