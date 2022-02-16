Editor, your questioning of the Oregon Health Authority about the assignment of “COVID-19” death of our friend Terri Malec is greatly appreciated. Bringing these questions to light is important: They implicate the OHA as merely another tool of those who wish to impose an authoritarian tyranny upon us. C.S. Lewis noted that of all tyrannies, one imposed for the “greater good” would be the worst; anyone questioning authority becomes a pariah in the fearful mob. The evils done to our people and their livelihoods over the last two years are too numerous to list.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has revealed that far fewer people actually died from COVID as opposed to the numbers of those who were counted as such. Uglier truths are yet to reach the general public regarding the deadly adverse effects the so-called COVID vaccines are creating in our population. Why are these vaccine manufacturers not liable for harm done? This so-called “pandemic” was spun up for the benefit of corporations such as Pfizer and inside-traders of their stocks, many of whom are sitting in Congress.
A wise epigram: An agent from the Bureau of Indian Affairs went to a reservation and said to the chief, “I am from the government and I am here to help you.” The chief replied, “Make up your mind.”
