Reply to Ranchers concerned over Dean Ranch cattle:
Our community has come together with compassion and determination to rescue stranded and starving cattle in Upper Imnaha. So many people volunteered and donated their time and money, taking time away from their own jobs and herds. Donations of money, hay, searching on snowmobiles, by air, on sleds and building sleds to to bring the cattle and calves to safety, bottle feeding the calves to save their lives in dreadful weather conditions to rescue these animals.
Wallowa County ranchers have a stellar reputation as cattlemen as do the residents who came together to assist in this sad situation. I am so proud to live in this community.
These heroes need to be acknowledged, having done this without expecting anything in return.
I, along with countless others wish to thank you for your hard work and sense of community.
Thank you Mark and Anna Butterfield, Cory and Deena Miller, Greg and Trent Bales, Cody Ross, Justin Exon, Eric Butterfield, Dave Staigle, Rawley Bigsby, Jay Myra, Dean Ranch hands, Stangle Industries, Wallowa County Sheriff's Department, Wallowa County Road Department, Tom and Kelly Birkmaier, Adam Stein, Todd Nash and all local ranchers and residents. We pray this never happens again.
This is what defines our community, this is what we are made of. Way to go Wallowa County!
