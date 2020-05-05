To the editor: I am writing about the piece in the paper about the Raven Foods cheese plant. it was not built in 1959 and 60. my father worked there in early 1950s.His name was August "Augie" Staub.He made Swiss and cheddar cheese there. My brother Tony and I would go watch him. My dad wasn't very big but strong. The Swiss rounds were very heavy and had to be turned. He was from Switzerland and brought his trade with him. There is more about him in the resent Wallowa County History book.
Charlotte Staub Adams
Chesire, OR
