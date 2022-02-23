I believe two of the best Opinion views I have ever read are in the Feb. 9, 2022 Wallowa County Chieftain.
Connie Dunham did a very admirable job of promoting debating. That is, the classic style of debating where politicians and students in debating competition give their side of an issue and then judges or the public decide for themselves who’s side has the most merit. Ms. Dunham stresses truthfulness in writing or oral debating and teaching children to take propaganda and dissemble it to discover what is valuable information and what is questionable information and move on from there.
Mike Eng taught us about Oregon primaries. Many people are upset about our state government and this could be a solution. I was shocked to read that 1,600 registered voters in sparsely settled Wallowa County cannot vote in Oregon’s primaries. Primaries are so important to guide the political parties into choosing candidates for the general election. In the spirit of the old-fashioned “get out the vote” value, this is a key movement in Oregon. Mr. Eng’s contact information for signing this important petition is at the end of his political opinion in the Feb. 9 edition.
Lastly, as I am always a cheerleader for positiveness, and would thank Mr. Terry Jones for his positive interview on Chief Joseph Days. He admitted the financial trouble, but stated the CJD committee will continue, not despair and carry on. Likewise Mr. Tom Birkmaier reminded us of all the good work the Wallowa County Stockmen do for the cattle industry and asked us to move on and not dwell on the cattle issue on the Imnaha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.