Wallowa County voters are soon to be asked again to require our commissioners to spend time to consider becoming part of the state of Idaho. Flyers have arrived in our mailboxes that are, at best, not accurate. As workers, homeowners, renters and residents, the life-changing results of this vote on the vast majority of us who live here are ignored by this propaganda while emotions are stirred to discourage thoughtful analysis.
Idaho's minimum wage is just above $7 while our state's is $12. Imagine worker housing at that rate.
Sales tax is 6% in Idaho and 0% in our state. Six percent extra on most purchases.
State income taxes are from 3% to 6% in Idaho and from 3% to 9% in our state, depending on income.
Property tax is based on a tightly controlled assessed value in our state and by market value in Idaho. My assessed value is 50% less than real market value and can only rise 3% annually. In Idaho, the taxes would double, as would be the case for many homes in Wallowa County. Rents would follow accordingly.
Dire economic outcomes could occur by following these misinformed and dishonest claims. U.S. Army Gen. George Patton once said that if everyone is thinking the same, someone is not thinking. Take a moment to ask who benefits and who pays and consider voting against this measure in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.