Wallowa County voters are soon to be asked again to require our commissioners to spend time to consider becoming part of the state of Idaho. Flyers have arrived in our mailboxes that are, at best, not accurate. As workers, homeowners, renters and residents, the life-changing results of this vote on the vast majority of us who live here are ignored by this propaganda while emotions are stirred to discourage thoughtful analysis.

Idaho's minimum wage is just above $7 while our state's is $12. Imagine worker housing at that rate.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.