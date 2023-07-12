Local communities are the bedrock of Oregon’s success and why our state is a wonderful place to live and raise a family. Renewable energy ensures our towns’ needs are met through the overwhelming benefits it provides.
I work at EDP Renewables North America’s (EDPR NA) 101-megawatt Elkhorn Valley Wind Farm in Union County. Spread over the hills of Pyles Canyon, Elkhorn Valley generates enough energy to power the equivalent of more than 28,000 average Oregon homes every year. While carbon-free, reliable energy production is remarkable as a standalone feat, renewable energy installations do far more than keep our lights on and our air clean – the projects are a direct investment into the livelihood of the local communities where they operate.
Elkhorn Valley has disbursed more than $5.3 million to local governments — which, in turn, provides funding to our emergency services, local schools, and infrastructure. Without these funds from the wind farm, the programs risk going unfunded, with the likely need to raise tax dollars to generate funds. In addition, Elkhorn Valley has spent more than $16.6 million in communities within 50 miles of the turbines. When possible, our team does our part in using local vendors to provide road maintenance, hardware supplies, and routine cleaning, to name a few, so that the cash we spend remains right here in our towns.
Renewable energy is community-based and community-focused and preserves Oregon as the best state in the country to live, raise a family, and call home.
