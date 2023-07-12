Local communities are the bedrock of Oregon’s success and why our state is a wonderful place to live and raise a family. Renewable energy ensures our towns’ needs are met through the overwhelming benefits it provides.

I work at EDP Renewables North America’s (EDPR NA) 101-megawatt Elkhorn Valley Wind Farm in Union County. Spread over the hills of Pyles Canyon, Elkhorn Valley generates enough energy to power the equivalent of more than 28,000 average Oregon homes every year. While carbon-free, reliable energy production is remarkable as a standalone feat, renewable energy installations do far more than keep our lights on and our air clean – the projects are a direct investment into the livelihood of the local communities where they operate.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.