County commissioners from seven Central and Eastern Oregon counties, including two from Wallowa County, met to gripe about being discriminated against in how the state is implementing COVID-19 restrictions and reopenings.
I agree that the rules are applied unequally, just not how the commissioners are griping about. As of June 16, Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties have a mere 12, 19 and 15 positive cases/10,000 residents, respectively. Compare that with 29, 22, 45 positive cases/10,000 residents in Jefferson, Umatilla and Union counties, respectively. Of those seven counties, all but Deschutes and Jefferson are in Phase 2, while Clackamas and Washington counties are stuck in Phase 1.
Why are Jefferson, Umatilla and Union counties allowed to stay open when the governor has prohibited Multnomah County from entering Phase 1, even though its rate of positive tests per 10,000 population is lower than all three of those counties?
The real issue for those county commissioners appears to be people protesting for greater police accountability. If they really cared about equal treatment, they’d put their limited money and time into reducing infections in their counties. That would help ensure that they remain open, unlike Multnomah County.
Robert Procter
Portland
