In all, 175 House Republicans endorsed a plan that would end Medicare as we know it and slash Social Security by raising the retirement age. They are members of the Republican Study Committee, which recently released its budget. One of the 175 endorsers was our own Rep. Cliff Bentz.
If enacted, the Study Committee budget would:
• Raise the retirement age to 69.
• End Medicare’s coverage guarantee (exactly what Republicans in Congress pledged not to do just months ago at the President’s State of the Union address), replacing it with a coupon.
• Repeal the new power given to Medicare to negotiate lower drug costs, to address rapid drug price increases, and to cap the price of insulin for Medicare beneficiaries.
• Force disabled Americans to wait twice as long to qualify for Medicare.
• Not ask for a single penny of additional taxes from the wealthy.
Moreover, on top of these devastating cuts to programs middle class families rely upon, the Republican Study Committee wants to cut off tens of millions of Americans from health care coverage by slashing the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid, while ending critical protections for people with preexisting health conditions.
House Republicans want to impose these disastrous cuts for hardworking families alongside massive tax cuts for the super-rich and big corporations. In fact, they’re proposing a total of $5 trillion in tax cuts skewed to the wealthy and big corporations — cutting taxes by at least $175,000 per year for the wealthiest 0.1 percent with incomes over $4 million.
The fact that 175 representatives were willing to endorse a budget that includes slashing Social Security and privatizing Medicare, and that one of those 175 was the man who represents an Eastern Oregon district that includes many retirees or those fast approaching retirement age, is something we should all keep in the forefront of our minds as we consider where our votes should go the next time Rep. Bentz comes up for reelection.
