After watching multiple roundtable discussions between Democrats and Republicans and talking to friends and relatives who continue to claim Republican commitment, one thing seems clear: We all want the same result, a stable, safe environment in which to raise our family.
The "Republican Party" (not its members) is responsible for the following assaults on the citizenship: Gun violence where every gathering of more than three people is a possible target for an idiot with an assault rifle. Women’s maternal health care has been denied in many states. Voting access has been denied in the name of "voter protection." The fossil-fuel industry is subsidized while contributing to climate change. Our history of national development is being rewritten in our schools. The books we are allowed to read are being censored in public libraries. Social network programs are being defunded while the rich enjoy greater tax breaks.
The forgoing are but some results the policies the "Republican Party" has initiated and supported. Whether refusing to allow simple gun reform, recognizing abortion as a women’s health issue or reducing voter polling stations, these are "Party" policies whether they are written or simply understood, directly or indirectly. Above all, the U.S. Supreme Court is now loaded with ultra-conservative justices who use “Original Theory” as an excuse to overturn long-established decisions. These established decisions were made on a belief the United States and its citizens do evolve based on growth and development.
This "Party" is not only out of touch with its people; it is dangerous to the republic. It is doing irreparable harm to our nation and needs to be disbanded.
