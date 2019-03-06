I wonder if any readers might have pictures of the wrecked airplane located at Fairview Bar on the Wench River, 10 miles West of Troy, Oregon?
If so, I will pay the cost of having duplicates made. Please call 509-243-4205.
Jon Mallory
Asotin, Wash.
I wonder if any readers might have pictures of the wrecked airplane located at Fairview Bar on the Wench River, 10 miles West of Troy, Oregon?
If so, I will pay the cost of having duplicates made. Please call 509-243-4205.
Jon Mallory
Asotin, Wash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.