The reason there are people that want to change from Oregon to Idaho is not really about taxes. It's about representation.
Idaho does not have the same voting conundrum that Oregon does. Meaning the east side of Oregon could vote en masse one way to support our rural lifestyle and needs of our employment goals and lifestyle. Those votes often don't matter. The Portland, Multnomah area cancels our votes/needs. We can all see what a good job the Portland area is doing. #tongueincheek. Much like San Francisco, the rest of the state will follow before too long.
There are no "Portland-like areas" in the state of Idaho. That is why some think it would be good to make the change. Don't get me wrong, I enjoy Portland on many levels. I see its efforts politically making things worse, in concept and result. Much of what goes on there is the result of that voting base. I don't want that for them, but I really don't want that for us. I don't think that they care about our existence when they vote.
Plus, the numbers in the letter to the editor on taxes are a bit misleading. The overall tax burden in Oregon is 8.650, 25th highest in the country. This includes sales/excise, property tax and income tax. Washington is 8.370, 30th highest in the country. Idaho is 7.590 making it the 40th highest in the country. Oregon does not have a sales tax, Washington does not have an income tax. Idaho has both yet they are still lower in tax burden than both of their neighbors. Nevada is also higher than Idaho, but Montana is a tiny bit lower. That would just make our commute too far. So no matter how you slice it, taxes are less in Idaho.
I want to stay Oregon, but the west side of these beautiful mountains makes me worry about the future of Eastern Oregon.
