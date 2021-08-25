Evelyn Swart’s letters to the editor always stimulate reflective thought on my part including her most recent (“Politics is a way to discuss country needs,” Aug. 11, 2021).
The first political system we encounter is the family. It doesn’t matter if we are part of a born-into, blended, adopted or foster family, they are all political. The Greek word “polis” refers to city or state and addresses the issue, “How are we going to live together?” Our words police, politics, policy and others derive from this base Greek word.
Religion as well as politics speaks to this same question. Is this “family” going to be open and accepting or closed and judgmental, chaotic or rigid, enmeshed or disengaged? Is there too much compliance or too much defiance? Are the parents adequate protectors (police)? Will the children be able to influence rules (policy)? Will the family accept difference or punish it?
The healthiest families, similar to the ideals and politics of the United States, exhibit cooperation, practice negotiation and accept difference so long as it isn’t harmful to others. Family members take responsibility for each other while respecting each other. There can be healthy conservative, healthy liberal and healthy flexible families. These same types can be unhealthy.
Accepting variety, while controversial, in the people and families around us seems to be a good answer to the question of, “How are we going to live together?”
Don Scully
Joseph
