In a letter to the editor published Aug. 2 in the Chieftain, I brought forth the idea of attacking the 1964 U.S. Supreme Court case of Reynolds v. Sims and others as a way of increasing the standing of rural counties.

Reynolds v. Sims, in which the court ruled that legislative districts must be roughly equal in population, ended up marginalizing rural areas. In that case, voters in a mostly urban county in Alabama argued that they were unfairly represented in the Legislature, which at the time elected one senator from each county regardless of population. (Many other states did the same.) The plaintiffs argued that was a violation of the 14th Amendment's equal protection clause.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.