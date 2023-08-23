In a letter to the editor published Aug. 2 in the Chieftain, I brought forth the idea of attacking the 1964 U.S. Supreme Court case of Reynolds v. Sims and others as a way of increasing the standing of rural counties.
Reynolds v. Sims, in which the court ruled that legislative districts must be roughly equal in population, ended up marginalizing rural areas. In that case, voters in a mostly urban county in Alabama argued that they were unfairly represented in the Legislature, which at the time elected one senator from each county regardless of population. (Many other states did the same.) The plaintiffs argued that was a violation of the 14th Amendment's equal protection clause.
The liberal Warren Court agreed.
Well, times have changed in Oregon, where 71% of all legislators live within 60 miles of Salem. Since 2005, Oregon's urban areas have had control of the Senate with the exception of one two-year period. The state House has been controlled by urban legislators since 2007. It is far past time that the rural population has a say in good legislation.
I certainly am not critical of current or past rural legislators; however, when you are totally outvoted it is extremely hard to represent the rural lifestyle. The feedback I am hearing is the urban legislators will never give up their power.
Well, one must understand this is not a state issue, it was a U.S. Supreme Court action. Some say that taking any action will fail to gain a foothold, but all one has to do is look at Roe v. Wade to understand the difference between a “liberal” Supreme Court and the current “conservative” court, which isn’t afraid of reversing past rulings. My opinion is the Republican Party attitude has been to “not rock the boat."
If you agree with me, though, start and continue to demand your representatives fight for rural justice.
Oregon certainly is not the only state to have this problem. Basically, just look at the “blue” states which would find relief from the urban/rural divide. If something isn’t done soon, the entire United States will be ruled by the urban areas, aka the Democratic Party.
