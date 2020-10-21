The city of Joseph is lucky to have two good candidates for mayor. However, my wife and I, owners of two shops in Joseph for nearly 30 years, are supporting Teresa Sajonia for the following reasons:
1) Teresa is pro-business, which means she is pro-community. A vibrant Main Street (very difficult in small, rural towns these days) means more stores and services for locals and more jobs for us and our children.
2) Since Teresa became mayor, suddenly potholes were filled, streets paved, flower boxes cared for and the city administration and council settled down and functioned properly for the first time in years.
3) She had the guts to enforce city ordinances — cleaning up out-of-compliant Main Street eyesores.
I want to thank Teresa for all the years she has served in this unpaid, some would say “thankless,” position.
Rob and Ary Lamb
Joseph
