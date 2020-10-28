I was a shy little first-grader in 1985 and moving upstairs in the 3-story brick beast we called school. Circa 1909, I counted her missing bricks and foundation cracks at recess. There were cracks in the floor, cracks in the ceiling. The third floor was strictly off limits. “You’ll fall through the floor.” The old beast was finally condemned. We moved to six modular classrooms. I traded fear of cracks for frigid, slippery runs down the boardwalk to the bathroom.
I sit on the Enterprise School Board now and think back to this memory. Enterprise has shown pride and emphasized quality education and infrastructure for 102 years!
We cannot afford a $50 million new building.
1. Should we ask added taxation on hurting businesses?
2. When does the hospital levy come off our tax roll? June 2021.
3. Last spring, kids weren’t even in the building because of COVID. Eastern Oregon superintendents lobbied ODE, OHA and the governor to grant in-person class for small districts.
4. Are there grants/outside money to ease the burden? Yes. $4 million matching OSCIM grant was secured. We are No. 1 on the list for those funds now.
5. Is it good stewardship to leave a $4 million match on the table?
These are the sincere ponderings of your school board over the bond measure. Vote YES for the school bond. Let’s wisely maintain Enterprise schools. Invest in your kids, invest in your school.
Heather Melville
Enterprise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.