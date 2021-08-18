What a crazy world we live in! “COVID-19 cases increasing in Wallowa County at fastest rate of pandemic” (Chieftain, Aug. 11). While on the same front page is the article of the Wallowa County School officials decrying the state requirement forcing them to require masks for schoolchildren.
While educational curriculum is properly controlled by the district, the safety of our children is another issue entirely. These children under 12 have no approved options for COVID protection beyond masking and social distance. Do these same officials really believe that requiring children to mask while in school is an infringement of the officials' rights? This variant of COVID-19 has proven more dangerous to all, including school children. The officials are responsible for the safety of our children while in their care. They appear to disagree with a mask requirement at school. Without a defined mask policy the children will mimic their peers and proceed as if indestructible. If these officials cannot see this as a "safety issue," perhaps they are in the wrong vocation.
In the midst of a pandemic these officials would have ignored a threat to children until forced by a state mandate. What a crazy world.
David Ebbert
Enterprise
