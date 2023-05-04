Wallowa County will soon vote on the Greater Idaho movement. I would say go for it.

Guns play a large part in why I think you should vote to join Idaho. Measure 114 made me swear off of ever voting for a Democrat again. As a combat veteran of Vietnam, I don’t think I need any training on how to load and fire a weapon. The Rev. Knutson and his group were proud of the fact that Oregon became a leader in the gun-control issue. Most blue states followed our lead and came up with lots of proposals like banning semi-automatic rifles. Background checks that have been in force for decades with no allowance for already passing concealed-weapons background checks mean nothing. School safety means banning guns instead of protecting kids. The Republicans tried to introduce a bill transferring money from the Department of Education to put armed police guards in schools. Naturally the Dems said “more guns, more deaths.” “When seconds count the police are just minutes away,” is true but they hit the liberal brick wall.

