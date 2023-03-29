I have seen at least two letters to the Chieftain recently berating our Wallowa County sheriff for stating that there are provisions of the new gun law that he would not be in favor of enforcing.

Both letters go on about the need for more stringent laws to stop the slaughter of children in our schools, and their view that this is not a restriction or removal of our Second Amendment rights. Regardless of how you feel about the new law, which is under fire for having sections that could be considered unconstitutional, I am tired of having our new sheriff scolded over and over, and not being supported by an element in our county.

