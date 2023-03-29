I have seen at least two letters to the Chieftain recently berating our Wallowa County sheriff for stating that there are provisions of the new gun law that he would not be in favor of enforcing.
Both letters go on about the need for more stringent laws to stop the slaughter of children in our schools, and their view that this is not a restriction or removal of our Second Amendment rights. Regardless of how you feel about the new law, which is under fire for having sections that could be considered unconstitutional, I am tired of having our new sheriff scolded over and over, and not being supported by an element in our county.
Sheriff Joel Fish was overwhelmingly elected to his position. He came here from out of state and immediately began immersing himself in the social aspects of our community that he could become an advocate for. He was at our school doors in Enterprise greeting kids coming in for school and came to know many of them personally. His dedication to his job was seen from the very start and his popularity grew. He knows it’s important for law enforcement to have a positive influence in the community along with respect from constituents. When people respect the law, they obey the law.
What people tend to ignore in this battle over gun rights, is that respect for authority is so degraded overall in our society that kids no longer want to obey their parents, their teachers or the law enforcement officers around them. There are elements of our society who encourage godlessness, narcissism and personal rights over the good of our society.
You will never stop gun violence by attacking law enforcement or gun laws. Kids need to grow up disciplined in love and seeing parents who also obey laws and contribute to society, not demand their own way.
I have confidence that Sheriff Fish knows more about the consequences of any law than I do and I trust his judgment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.