I am writing in response to a letter written by Evelyn Swart and her take on guns. I am guessing she may be referring to Ballot Measure 114, which was barely passed during the midterm elections. A measure, I might mention, that was sponsored by a "church."

A church has no business dealing in politics. Churches teach the Gospel, not sponsoring bills that are not only illegal, but attempt to attack the Second Amendment rights of every citizen in Oregon.

