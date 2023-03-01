I am writing in response to a letter written by Evelyn Swart and her take on guns. I am guessing she may be referring to Ballot Measure 114, which was barely passed during the midterm elections. A measure, I might mention, that was sponsored by a "church."
A church has no business dealing in politics. Churches teach the Gospel, not sponsoring bills that are not only illegal, but attempt to attack the Second Amendment rights of every citizen in Oregon.
Evelyn mentioned she was very upset at sheriffs in Oregon, who have said they will not enforce Measure 114, as they should. She said sheriffs were "protecting" the guns, not the people.
Make no mistake, the sheriffs in Oregon are doing exactly what they should be doing. They are not protecting the guns, they are protecting the Second Amendment rights of the people. When we allow an illegal bill to dictate the rights of the people, we are going backward. There are many ways to die in America. Your chances of dying by gunfire, are less than 0.52%. Guns are not the problem in America. They are the scapegoat blamed when the problem is the person actually pulling the trigger. To be honest, there is not one gun-control measure that is legal.
The Second Amendment is quite clear in its wording. The basis of "these rights shall not be infringed" means exactly what it says.
Frankly, I'm sick to death of people blaming guns for the shootings. If Evelyn had taken the time to look, she would note most all shootings are done by someone who is mentally ill, or on drugs of some kind. Normal gun owners don't shoot people, unless it is in self-protection, which is a God-given right.
The Second Amendment was written by our forefathers who knew the time would come, when government got so big, (as we see now) it would do everything it could to control the population. With that said, we now know the forefathers' foresight was 100%.
The Democrats have been trying to disarm the American people for decades. The problem is, nobody in their right mind would allow such a thing, as we have seen decade after decade. The legal gun owners of America will never give up their guns, or their rights. Evelyn may also note, the courts have put Ballot Measure 114 on hold, since we all know it was an illegal bill to begin with.
