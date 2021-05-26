May 6 was the National Day of Prayer. Not one church or preacher held any kind of service that I know of in the county. How sad is that?
The Bible predicts that there will be more crime (Matthew 24:12), a breakdown of the family unit (2 Timothy 3:2-3), apathy toward spirituality and scoffing as the end draws near (2 Peter 3:3-4). All of these conditions will take place just before the return of Christ.
Will there be more pestilence? If the Bible is correct, and we, of course, believe it is, then the answer is yes. Jesus knew that wars, famines, earthquakes and pestilence would exist more frequently in the end times. He wanted to warn us that these are signs of the end and of the nearness of His return.
Roger Weishoff
Enterprise
