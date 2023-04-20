Wallowa County Weed Levy Measure 32-010 will allow for the continuation of the Wallowa County Vegetation Department, which is an enormous asset to our landowners and county as a whole.

The Vegetation Department accomplishes a multitude of activities to manage noxious weeds. These actions include: education for landowners and the general public about the importance of and options for managing invasive noxious weeds; participating in weed surveys on private properties; providing funding and treatment to landowners to suppress targeted weed species; maintaining noxious weed populations along roadways and other popular use areas where weeds can spread easily; and serving as an active partner with other land management agencies and the Wallowa County Weed Board.

Tom Birkmaier, president of the Wallowa County Stockgrowers, wrote this letter on behalf of the organization.

