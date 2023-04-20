Wallowa County Weed Levy Measure 32-010 will allow for the continuation of the Wallowa County Vegetation Department, which is an enormous asset to our landowners and county as a whole.
The Vegetation Department accomplishes a multitude of activities to manage noxious weeds. These actions include: education for landowners and the general public about the importance of and options for managing invasive noxious weeds; participating in weed surveys on private properties; providing funding and treatment to landowners to suppress targeted weed species; maintaining noxious weed populations along roadways and other popular use areas where weeds can spread easily; and serving as an active partner with other land management agencies and the Wallowa County Weed Board.
Wallowa County passed this measure in 2018 and it is up for renewal this May, requesting the same amount of funding at 19 cents per every $1,000 of assessed property value. Here are a few highlights of what this measure has supported over the last five years:
• Treatment of 13,240 acres.
• Distribution of over $99,000 as cost-share to landowners who were actively managing noxious weeds.
• Provided a total of $363,806 for noxious weed control activities.
• Employed one full time vegetation manager as well as hired contractors for weed treatments.
• Participated in activities to educate the public such as school educational programs, weed tours, weed-free hay station, informational brochures, and the Wallowa County Weed Board.
The Wallowa County Stockgrowers fully support this measure, as noxious and invasive plant species can have lasting detrimental impacts to the unique and beautiful landscapes of Wallowa County. This measure provides for knowledge and management of the species of concern, which in turn allows for the sustainability of our landscape. This sustainability will allow for future generations to further manage and enjoy the incredibly diverse ecosystems we are blessed with here in Wallowa County.
Thank you for supporting this very important measure.
Tom Birkmaier
Wallowa County
The Wallowa County Stockgrowers
Tom Birkmaier, president of the Wallowa County Stockgrowers, wrote this letter on behalf of the organization.
