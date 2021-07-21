Thank you for the story on the Mentor Match program. I wanted to add that Bayden Menton gave 25% of his proceeds back to Joseph Charter School as a thank you. He also donated several boards to local nonprofit fundraising events.
This was not covered in the article and deserves mention.
Stacy Green
Enterprise
