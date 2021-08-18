With all due respect to the writers at the Chieftain, I have to voice my disagreement with the conclusion that "...smaller districts can’t stand to lose $75,000 or more in fines ..." (for being out of compliance with state mask mandates).
It is incredibly challenging to stand firm in the face of backlash, especially when finances are involved, but the reality is that by submitting to yet another authoritarian maneuver to maintain power over our children, we are robbing them of something far more precious: their liberty. We are showing them that there is a price we are not willing to pay for them to have the freedom to see one another's faces and interact with peers, teachers, germs and the world unencumbered by face coverings, which have still not been shown to provide any substantial COVID risk reduction in this age group.
This is to say nothing of the negative effects masks have on kids: “mask mouth” (receding gums, halitosis and cavities) as a result of more bacteria and fungi retained in the mouth of mask wearers, exposure to more virulent pathogens like E. coli, staph and strep that sit on the mask near the mucous membranes all day, and the dehumanizing social effects stemming from the inability to process facial expressions. (For more info read "Masking Children: Tragic, Unscientific and Damaging" by the American Institute for Economic Research, 3/10/2021)
Suggesting there is too great a cost to pay for the welfare and liberty of our children stands in sharp contrast to Patrick Henry’s cry: “but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!”
Rebecca Patton
Enterprise
