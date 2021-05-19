As Memorial Day Weekend approaches and families have a long weekend to enjoy spring outings, we also turn our thoughts to those who gave their lives for our freedom. The Chieftain gives excellent coverage of the military observances at Wallowa County cemeteries honoring our military heroes preceded by the schedule of each ceremony for those wishing to attend.
This is also the time of year that the Friends of Enterprise Cemetery appeal for donations that bridge the gap of an outdated tax base and the actual expense of operating and improving this cemetery. It is with deep appreciation that so many have been instrumental in meeting the original goal of a green, manicured cemetery. Many other improvements have been realized by this generosity.
Our groundskeeper and volunteers do a great job of mowing the grounds and trim around and in between each stone where mowers cannot reach. As a gentle reminder, the upkeep of the stones are the responsibility of the families. Dirt and moss can obscure the etching on stones, especially those that are flat.
Outstanding support the past six years for the improvements to Enterprise Pioneer Cemetery is appreciated by all. Best wishes for a safe Memorial Day Weekend.
Ella Mae Hays
Friends of Enterprise Cemetery
Newberg
Welcome to the discussion.
