Dear James,
This is to let you know that there are many folks out here who support you and admire your willingness to work for your community and the natural environment. Those of us who know you, your family, and your record of service and achievement, hope that you will not let small-minded politics discourage you from pursuing future service in our behalf.
The world is made of those who care, and those who could care less -- Those who do, and those who talk -- Those who are winners, and those who don’t even suit up. Thank you for being the former in all cases.
Let us know if we can help you in any way.
Mike and Linda Koloski
Enterprise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.