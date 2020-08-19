Watching the news and trying to make sense of it all can be pretty frustrating. But with all the frenetic rioting, I have concluded that most, perhaps all, of those involved are at a mental level below kindergarten.
On one hand, you have left-wing brain-dead Democratic leadership enabling the rioters, and in a number of cases, actually openly encouraging the mayhem. It is tearing this country apart, especially when you have a complicit media. The rioters feel encouraged to go on when left-wing political mayors and governors are seemingly on their side.
They also are encouraged by leadership wanting to defund law enforcement and actually creating an atmosphere where total anarchy can thrive. We who view all the foregoing daily are left feeling quite helpless. About all we can do is seek to inform our neighbors who are probably not even interested and will not pay attention. One reason we must stand up against all the current mayhem and madness is because our descendants, families and friends that are coming up in the future.
What is happening, in essence, is that most folks feel that it is hopeless and not much they can do. I feel that way but write letters and verbally attempt to influence others to see that we are witnessing what is a coordinated effort to turn our society from a republic to a progressive (a new name for communism) country, a so-called "perfect" mirage where "all citizens are equal."
Our system is not and was never intended to be one of equality but, rather one of equal opportunity. All can be equal when you are swallowed up in a dictatorship. Those under the Nazi's various forms of dictatorship experienced the blessings of that "equality."
Stormy Burns, USN (retired)
Joseph
