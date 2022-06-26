Chieftain readers may be puzzled by Mark Webb's harsh rebuttal of Rob Klavins' essay on Forest Collaboratives, seeing that The Chieftain didn't print Klavin's piece. But Webb certainly proves one of Klavins' points: the collaboratives are quick to crush any dissent.
I was a member of the Wallowa-Whitman Collaborative (now the Northern Blues Forest Collaborative) but left after realizing decisions were biased towards extraction rather than responsible forest management.
I attended a Wallowa-Whitman briefing on the proposed Morgan-Nesbit project and viewed proposed cuts. This is nominally a restoration project, but the examples I was shown included aggressive logging of big old trees in previously uncut backcountry forests.
The 21-inch screens no longer protect big trees, contrary to what Webb says, because the rule was weakened and changed from a standard to an unenforceable guideline. Furthermore, logging projects of 16,000 acres (recently in the Fremont-Winema National Forest) are happening as categorical exclusions that sidestep environmental impact statements and significant environmental review.
Labeling big trees as hazards has become a consistent tactic in justifying a return to logging big timber. Huge ponderosa, hundreds of years old, were cut along the Imnaha River under this rubric and others. Go count the rings.
This tactic was used on the Big Mosquito project where big trees near the lift cable route and landing were cut down after being labeled hazardous. Cable lifts are planned elsewhere in the Big Mosquito cut. If they don’t try to stop it, the collaboratives are complicit.
I believe there is a public consensus that big old trees be conserved, for environmental and ethical reasons. The forest service skirts this consensus by disingenuous labeling and collaborative support. Perhaps in Big Mosquito saving big trees should have priority over extraction. If the logging can’t be done without cutting old growth, those units should be dropped.
Forest collaboratives are enabling the Forest Service to log old-growth timber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.