Trump is old and angry and he's picked up on some of our differences and exploited them. If you narrow our few differences in this county it boils down to guns and abortion, and, of course, COVID-19.
Republicans think Democrats are going to take their guns away. Wrong, because Democrats hunt, too. We outlawed machine guns a long time ago. AR-15s aren't much different. My husband hunts with a single-shot rifle and a shotgun. It you are a bad shot, as many people in this county must be, you might own and use an AR-15, but what are your real motives? Not hunting deer and elk, I suspect.
Abortion is a completely different problem. It only affects half the population. Religious leaders want to completely outlaw abortion. To do away with abortion places the burden entirely on women. With DNA testing you can usually know a baby's father. If abortion is outlawed, make the man responsible, too. Patriarchy should end.
The dictionary says patience is the ability to accept or tolerate delay, trouble, or suffering without getting angry or upset. Trump has no patience. COVID-19 vaccines will soon be on our horizon. With masks and social distancing, and some patience, we could eliminate many deaths for real people. Think hard about an old angry man with no patience. He might start a war. Looks like in this county he already has.
Christine Jackman
Joseph
