A new governor to the state of Oregon will be elected this year. Christine Drazan is the MAGA Republican candidate for this position and brings all of the assorted baggage of her party to the campaign plus a unique problem solving attitude.

While a state legislator, acting as minority leader, Drazan led multiple Republican walkouts when faced with difficult situations. Her third walkout was not even a disagreement of policy but simply her statement the work was too difficult.

