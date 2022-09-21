A new governor to the state of Oregon will be elected this year. Christine Drazan is the MAGA Republican candidate for this position and brings all of the assorted baggage of her party to the campaign plus a unique problem solving attitude.
While a state legislator, acting as minority leader, Drazan led multiple Republican walkouts when faced with difficult situations. Her third walkout was not even a disagreement of policy but simply her statement the work was too difficult.
The MAGA Republicans seem focused on revising our democracy. Their government is one of controlled election outcomes and winners selected by the party, while still claiming to be "patriots" and calling it a democracy, i.e. “election deniers” after multiple recounts and dismissed charges of fraud and the Republican effort to create an alternate set of electors in several swing states.
Limiting individual freedoms, such as reversing a woman’s constitutional right to abortion by the far right, extremely conservative, Supreme Court and Supreme Court Judge Thomas’s statement that more had to be considered; rewriting history by denying and distorting the slavery issue with "critical race theory" and embracing white supremacy, i.e. The 3 Percenters supported by the Oath Keepers, are both militia groups, who led the rioters during the Republican Jan. 6 attack on our nation’s capital. These are just some of the more controversial issues.
Drazan’s problem solving attitude is not one we need for a state governor. Will this be another Sarah Palin, who abdicated her Alaskan governorship in mid-term? The answer to a difficult question is not to simply walkout.
This mid-term election may be the most consequential vote you will ever make.
