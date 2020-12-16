Here is a story we need to put a pin in because every red-hat Republican is complicit.
On Dec. 10, 126 Republican members of the House of Representatives joined 18 Republican state attorneys general and Donald Trump in requesting the Supreme Court to name Donald Trump as the new leader of the United States of America. SCOTUS rejection of this request confirms the strength of our democracy.
To accomplish this corruption of our election would require the SCOTUS to disregard the people's vote and legislatively appoint Donald Trump as president of the USA. This action goes beyond partisan support; in the most basic level it would change our constitutional government of the people, by the people and for the people to an autocratic government form. This appears to be an effort to overthrow our government and the officials who signed onto this effort to be traitors to our Constitution.
Is this an extreme interpretation? It may be, but one cannot deny the actions of these Republican officials. They should not be our representatives making and interpreting the laws of the nation.
David Ebbert
Enterprise
