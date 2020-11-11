As an election draws to a close, the time for healing starts. Joe said so in his acceptance speech, when he promised to be your president regardless of who you voted for. He also asked for your help in bringing the country together. So I have a serious question for you: if you voted for four more years, what are the two or three most important things you would like Joe to do to significantly help you, your family and your neighbors?
I understand you may still be dealing with a whole lot of emotions about the result. But you also know in your heart of hearts that there is no evidence of fraud in this election. (Accusations? Sure. Evidence? None.) Even George W. Bush acknowledged the complete absence of fraud in his public statement congratulating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their victory, and offering his help to them as they try to bring our country together.
So, please, help start this process of our country coming together by publicly sharing with all of us, and with our new U.S. representative, the two or three most important ways that Joe and his new administration can help you, your family, and your neighbors. With your help, we can turn the Wallowa County Chieftain’s editorial pages into a public forum where the needs of all of Wallowa County’s citizens can be discussed civilly and constructively, and then turned into policies and statutes that will help our county and its citizens.
Carl Kiss
Enterprise
