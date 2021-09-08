To those who oppose the use of masks or receiving a vaccination, please realize that the ICU bed that you may occupy could be used for a child who has been in an automobile accident or is fighting a serious illness other than COVID. Also, please think of the hospital staff that you are putting at risk.
If you have the guts to take on COVID, more power to you, but could you please not be so selfish and do others a favor by having the guts to take it on in your own home.
Jeff Irish
Enterprise
