As a member of the Enterprise School Bond Committee that spent six months discussing the bond proposal on the ballot that arrived in your mailbox recently, I’d like to highlight three important reasons why you should vote YES for the Enterprise School Bond:
1) We have the opportunity to access 100% matching funds from the state. For the $4 million price tag, we can do $8 million worth of work. This opportunity goes away and is not guaranteed to be available again if we don’t pass this bond this November.
2) I, too, asked if we shouldn’t just bite the bullet and build a whole new school to replace our 100-plus-year-old one. The consultants who guided us through our six-month discussion ran a quick calculation that came back at over $50 million to build a new school. I do not think that my family nor yours can afford that kind of tax increase.
3) This bond is modest and only fixes the bare necessities. The roof is past its useful life span and is failing. Stormwater floods the school building and neighboring buildings most years. Lack of accessibility is a real hindrance to students and the community. Our kids deserve to be safe in the buildings where they spend a majority of their time.
Please join me, your neighbors and your friends in voting YES for Enterprise schools.
Autumn Wilburn
Enterprise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.