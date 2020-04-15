To the editor:
It is an understatement to say that we live in extraordinary times. We are in the midst of an historic pandemic that has precipitated a major economic recession. In order to stimulate the economy, the government has decided to send most individuals a “stimulus payment" of $1,200.
To be honest, we don’t really need this payment. Being retired, we have not experienced any major loss of income as a result of this pandemic. Consequently, we feel that we should take this payment as an opportunity to help others who are suffering economically in this recession. We suspect that many other people, who are in our position, have been thinking along these same lines.
In our case, we have decided to donate most of our stimulus payment to nonprofit organizations that deal directly with the health and welfare of low-income individuals and families in the county. At the same time, we plan spend the remainder in ways that support local businesses. Among other things, we plan to order more take-out meals from local restaurants.
We do not seek or deserve any recognition for this decision. It is, quite literally, the least we can do under the circumstances. Our only purpose in making our decision public is to encourage others, who can afford to do so, to consider how they might devote part of their stimulus payment to helping others in need during these difficult times. We are confident that many people are already planning to do just that.
Mike and Judy Allen,
Joseph, OR
