To the editor:
Normally, no legislator should walk out of their responsibility to vote on bills before them. However, this was a last resort move to try to stop the "fiscal insanity" of Democrats in our state government. The issue is not concern for our environment, it's money, your money. The current majority and governor have gone tax and fee crazy over the last couple of years and show no signs of slowing down. The cap and trade bill is another tax without any benefit. When will they ever learn that our state government is shooting themselves in the foot by raising more taxes on businesses and individuals instead of lowering taxes and promoting business which would in turn provide more revenue for our state government. The real reason the Republicans walked out was that they're trying to stop the pending self destruction of our great state by those who continue to load us up with more tax burden.
Concerning the "climate change" part of cap and trade, climate change will always be with us as that is the way our planet and solar system has been designed. We have cycles of cooling and warming. Scientists warned of a ice age in the 1970's and now are warning about overheating. The term "climate change" allows it's proponents to work both sides of the cooling and warming aisle. We can address and take action against pollution, but really, do we need to do things like reducing the methane output of beef and dairy cows?
Dan Robertson
Lostine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.